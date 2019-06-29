PCSD searching for missing vulnerable adult

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department is asking for the public's help in locating 62-year-old Ruben Martinez.
According to PCSD Martinez was last seen leaving on foot from the 3700 block of West Cromwell Drive in an unknown direction around 5 p.m. Friday, June 28.
PCSD is currently searching for a vulnerable missing adult. Please see the information below:
He is described as 5-foot-3, weighing 126 pounds with black and gray hair and brown eyes and was last seen wearing a light blue shirt, black shorts and glasses, he was also carrying a green duffel bag.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911.
