Sun Tran will now hold lost and found items from buses and streetcar

Passengers should contact the Customer Satisfaction Center at (520) 792-9222, to see if a lost item has been returned. Items will then be available for pick-up at the Sun Tran Administrative Office located at 3920 North Sun Tran Boulevard Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment. The office is also accessible to bus riders via Route 17 at the stop on Romero Road and Smoot Drive.