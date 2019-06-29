Sun Tran will now hold lost and found items from buses and streetcar

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Sun Tran is taking over Lost and Found services for personal items that are left on Sun Tran buses, Sun Link streetcars, Sun Van vehicles and at transit centers, beginning July 1. The City of Tucson Surplus Auction Materials Management (SAMM) Department had originally provided the services for both Sun Tran and Sun Link.
Passengers should contact the Customer Satisfaction Center at (520) 792-9222, to see if a lost item has been returned. Items will then be available for pick-up at the Sun Tran Administrative Office located at 3920 North Sun Tran Boulevard Monday to Friday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. or by appointment. The office is also accessible to bus riders via Route 17 at the stop on Romero Road and Smoot Drive.
Non-perishable items will be held for 14 calendar days before they are donated, according to a Sun Tran release. All perishable items will be disposed of. In order to pick up a lost item, passengers must present a valid photo ID.
When a customer’s belongings are found on Sun Tran, Sun Link or Sun Van, every effort is made to retrieve the items and make them available for return to their owner; however, Sun Tran, Sun Link and Sun Van are not responsible for items left on vehicles or at transit centers.
For items misplaced on Sun Shuttle or more information, please visit suntran.com or call the Customer Satisfaction Center at (520) 792-9222; TDD call (520) 628-1565).
