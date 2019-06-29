Suspect arrested in connection to suspicious death on west-side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff's Department has arrested 25-year-old Joshua David Risley in connection to the suspicious death of a man on the west side.
A man’s body was found inside a home in the 4900 block of North Fellows Avenue, near Ruthrauff Road, around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, June 26.
Risley is facing charges of first degree murder, according to PCSD.
The investigation is ongoing and information will be released as it becomes available.
Anyone with information in regards to this incident is urged to call 911 or, if they wish to remain anonymous, 88-CRIME.
