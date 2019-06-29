Tucson police investigating after man’s body found on fire in wash near 22nd, Alvernon

Tucson police at scene where body was found on fire
By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 29, 2019 at 10:41 AM MST - Updated June 29 at 10:41 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating after a man’s body was found on fire in the 1300 block of South Palo Verde Avenue.

According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for TPD, an officer was in the area around 9 a.m. Saturday and saw smoke. Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene and discovered a body on fire in the wash.

Map of area where body was found (Source: Google Maps)
The body was possibly that of an adult male, he was declared dead at the scene.

Homicide detectives are responding to the scene to continue the investigation.

Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.

