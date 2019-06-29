Tucson police investigating after man’s body found on fire in wash near 22nd, Alvernon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is investigating after a man’s body was found on fire in the 1300 block of South Palo Verde Avenue.
According to Sgt. Pete Dugan, spokesman for TPD, an officer was in the area around 9 a.m. Saturday and saw smoke. Tucson Fire Department responded to the scene and discovered a body on fire in the wash.
The body was possibly that of an adult male, he was declared dead at the scene.
Homicide detectives are responding to the scene to continue the investigation.
Anyone with information is asked to call 911 or 88-CRIME.
