UA Athletics rebounds nationally in 2018-19

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Arizona Athletics finished out of the Top 40 of the Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup for a third consecutive year.
But there was some good to the annual rankings of the best Division I athletic programs in the country.
UA placed 41st which was ten positions higher than their all-time worst showing of 51st in 2018.
The Directors Cup has been in existence for 26 years dating back to the 1993-94 athletic year.
Arizona sent 13 of it’s 21 sports to NCAA Championship competitions this year. That was up from just ten in 2018-19.
Clancy Shields’ men’s tennis program provided one of the bigger boosts as the Wildcats qualified for the NCAA Tournament for the first time in ten years.
Two women’s programs led the way for Arizona as golf and softball finished Top 5 in the country.
Laura Ianello’s golf squad followed their 2018 national championship by tying for 3rd place overall.
Mike Candrea’s ladies went back to the Women’s College World Series and won a game for the first time in nine years.
UA however finished behind rival ASU in the national rankings for a second consecutive year. The Sun Devils placed 19th overall, their highest finish in ten years (12th-2009).
The Wildcats have beaten Arizona State in 15 of the 26 years of the Directors Cup. ASU though won the Decade of the Teens (2010-19) with a 6-4 advantage.
Stanford took home the Directors’ Cup for a 25th consecutive year. North Carolina won the initial title in 1994.
The Pac-12 had three of its programs finish in the Top 6 overall and six schools landed in the Top 25.
Arizona finished 8th overall in terms of Pac-12 teams in the Directors’ Cup and 7th in conference in our David Kelly’s Big 6 rankings.
The Big 6 is how Pac-12 schools fared in the sports of women’s volleyball, football, women’s and men’s basketball, softball and baseball.
UA finished in the Top 10 of the Directors’ Cup in the first nine years of its existence, peaking as the 4th best athletics program in the country in 1994-95.
Kansas State (94th) and Washington State (88th) were the lowest ranked of the 65 Power 5 schools. BYU (29th) and Princeton (30th) were the highest ranked non Power 5 schools.
Learfield IMG Directors’ Cup Top 10
- Stanford (1567.75)
- Michigan (1272.25)
- Florida (1156.75)
- Texas (1148.50)
- USC (1075.75)
- UCLA (1056.50)
- Florida State (1046.25)
- Virginia (1037.50)
- Duke (1001.00)
- North Carolina (987.00)
Pac-12 Directors’ Cup Standings
- 1) Stanford (1567.75) (1st)
- 5) USC (1075.75) (2nd)
- 6) UCLA (1056.50) (3rd)
- 18) California (835.75) (4th)
- 19) Arizona State (821.00) (5th)
- 24) Washington (801.00) (6th)
- 27) Oregon (762.25) (7th)
- 41) Arizona (572.50) (8th)
- 50) Colorado (511.00) (9th)
- 65) Oregon State (364.35) (10th)
- 79) Utah (278.75) (11th)
- 88) Washington State (206.50) (12th)
Pac-12 Big 6 (Volleyball, Football, W&M Basketball, Softball and Baseball)
- Stanford (319.50)
- Oregon (265.00)
- Washington (260.00)
- UCLA (228.00)
- Arizona State (201.50)
- Washington State (131.50)*
- Arizona (103.00)
- California (100.00)
- Oregon State (89.00)
- Utah (75.00)
- USC (50.00) *
- Colorado (25.00)*
* Washington State and USC do not compete in softball. Colorado does not compete in either baseball or softball.
2018-19 Arizona Athletics (NCAA rank, Sport, Pts.)
- (3rd) Women’s Golf (82.5)
- (5th) Softball (78.0)
- (14th) Women’s Swimming (61)
- (16th) Men’s Swimming (58.5)
- (17th) Soccer (50.0)
- (22nd) Men’s Outdoor Track (51.5)
- (25th) Men’s Indoor Track (47.5)
- (33rd) Gymnastics (37)
- (33rd) Volleyball (25)
- (33rd) Men’s Tennis (25)
- (48th) Women’s Outdoor Track (22)
- (50th) Men’s Golf (21)
- (59th) Women’s Indoor Track (13)
- (0) Women’s Cross Country, Men’s Cross Country, Football, Women’s Basketball, Men’s Basketball, Beach Volleyball, Baseball, Women’s Tennis
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.