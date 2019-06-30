AZDPS: Three seriously hurt in shooting, investigation closes I-19 near Green Valley

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - State troopers responded to reports of gun shots fired between two vehicles on Interstate 19 around 5:00 p.m. Saturday.
First responders found a man, woman and child shot near Esperanza Boulevard exit, according to AZDPS spokesman Trooper Kameron Lee. All three were seriously hurt and rushed to the hospital.
He stated the preliminary investigation found one suspect in custody with no others outstanding.
Arizona Department of Transportation tweeted out information about I-19 closed at the Esperanza Boulevard exit near Green Valley. The tweet at 5:39 p.m. stated the closure was because of a law enforcement incident.
A second tweet from the department included detailed information for where drivers could exit and re-enter the highway to avoid the investigation.
Lee shared similar information, adding there is no estimate for when the interstate will reopen. Both the U.S. Border Patrol and Pima County Sheriff’s Department are assisting with this situation, according to Lee.
