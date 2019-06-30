Assisted living home evacuated because of attic fire

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Four residents of an assisted living home had to evacuate the building because of a fire in the attic.
According to information from the Tucson Fire Department, no injuries were reported in the the fire in the 100 block of North Avenida Natachee shortly after 6 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.
TFD crews were dispatched for a reported fire outside the building, but when they arrived, they saw smoke coming from the home’s eaves, indicating fire in the attic.
The fire did burn through part of the roof, but firefighters had it under control 20 minutes after arriving on scene.
Investigators are working to determine the cause and origin of the fire.
No estimates of damages were immediately available.
