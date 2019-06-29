FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More storms and sizzling temperatures on tap!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Isolated to scattered thunderstorms continue into this evening and into early next week. In addition to that, sizzling temperatures staying put for these next few days as high pressure remains in the forecast.
TONIGHT: Slight chance of thunderstorms then partly cloudy. Overnight lows will fall into the upper-70s.
TOMORROW: Partly cloudy skies with a high of 106F. Isolated showers/storms are possible, but not as widespread.
MONDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F. Isolated showers/storms are possible primarily south and east of Tucson in the afternoon.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103F. Isolated showers/storms are possible. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 102F. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 101F.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 100F.
SATURDAY: Storm chances return. 10% chance for isolated showers/storms under partly cloudy skies with a high of 100F.
