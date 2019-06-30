Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital, closes road on NW side

By KOLD News 13 Staff | June 29, 2019 at 9:17 PM MST - Updated June 29 at 9:17 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Tucson’s northwest side.

According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at at Roller Coaster Road and Grande Avenue about 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.

One person was taken to a hospital. No information about the injuries was immediately available.

Roller Coaster Road is closed at Grande Avenue, so drivers should avoid the area.

