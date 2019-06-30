Motorcycle crash sends one to hospital, closes road on NW side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - One person was injured in a crash involving a motorcycle and a truck on Tucson’s northwest side.
According to information from the Pima County Sheriff’s Department, the crash happened at at Roller Coaster Road and Grande Avenue about 8 p.m. on Saturday, June 29.
One person was taken to a hospital. No information about the injuries was immediately available.
Roller Coaster Road is closed at Grande Avenue, so drivers should avoid the area.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.