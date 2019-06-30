PCSD responding to three separate hiker rescues

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is currently working on three separate hiker rescues in the Tucson area involving possible heat injuries.
One involves a 59-year-old female in Saguaro National Park East.
A second involves a 12-year-old boy in Tucson Mountain Park. Units are currently on scene according to police.
The third rescue involves a 36-year-old female in the area of Tanque Verde Falls, who has reported being lost.
Search and rescue units are currently working to recover the hikers.
Stay with KOLD News for more updates.
