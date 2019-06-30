UA’s Lashley wins Rocket Mortgage Classic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 14 years after graduating from the University of Arizona, Nate Lashley is a PGA Tour champion.
The golfer, who as a junior lost his parents and girlfriend in a tragic plane crash, led tee-to-final-green to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Lashley shot two all-time low rounds of 63 to finish 25-under and win by six shots. It’s his first victory on the PGA Tour.
He was literally the last golfer in the tournament this week after another player pulled out of the event.
The 26-year old was in his third season as a Wildcat in 2004 when his parents and girlfriend died returning to his hometown of Scottsbluff, Nebraska after watching him compete in the NCAA Regionals.
Lashely currently makes his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.