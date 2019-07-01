CBP investigating alleged employee involvement in ‘disturbing’ social media activity

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - U.S. Customs and Border Protection said they’re looking into a report about “disturbing social media activity” by Border Patrol employees on a private Facebook group.
According to a ProPublica report posted early Monday, July 1, the group called “I’m 10-15” was created in 2016 as a “forum for ‘funny’ and ‘serious’ discussions about work with the patrol.”
ProPublica said the group shared derogatory comments about Hispanic lawmakers, made jokes about migrant deaths and included vulgar illustrations.
The CBP issued a statement on Monday saying the agency “immediately informed DHS Office of the Inspector General and initiated an investigation.”
Border Patrol Chief, Carla Provost, said the conduct would not be tolerated and employees would be held accountable.
“These posts are completely inappropriate and contrary to the honor and integrity I see — and expect — from our agents day in and day out,” Provost said. “Any employees found to have violated our standards of conduct will be held accountable.”
According to ProPublica, two of the controversial posts were:
- Employees talking about throwing a burrito at Hispanic lawmakers Reps. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez and Veronica Escobar
- Claims that the graphic photo of a migrant father and his daughter lying face down in the Rio Grande was edited
According to ProPublica, there were nearly 9,500 members of the Facebook group. CBP said it employs more than 60,000 people and is one of the largest law enforcement agencies in the world.
ProPublica describes itself as “an independent, nonprofit newsroom that produces investigative journalism with moral force.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.