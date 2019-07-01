Fire damages garage at east-side home

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Fire crews were dispatched to a home near Catalina Highway and Houghton Road for a garage fire on Sunday, June 30.
The homeowner was awakened by popping noises and discovered that the detached garage was on fire. There was no fire damage to the main house, and the homeowner was able to avoid injury.
Crews had the fire under control in under 15 minutes.
The cause and origin of the fire are under investigation. Damages have not yet been estimated.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.