FIRST ALERT FORECAST: Finally cooling down a bit!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Lingering moisture and above average heat will keep a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the next couple of days. Things dry out for the 4th before more moisture moves in for the weekend!
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 105F. 20% chance of thunderstorms.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103F. 10% chance of storms.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 102F. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 102F. Breezy
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 100F. 10% chance of storms.
SATURDAY: 10% chance of storms under mostly cloudy skies. A high of 100F.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Mostly cloudy skies with a high of 100F.
