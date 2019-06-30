FIRST ALERT FORECAST: More monsoon moisture on the way?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) -Lingering moisture and above average heat will keep a few showers and thunderstorms in the forecast for the next few days.
TONIGHT: Slight chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy. Overnight lows will fall into the upper-70s.
TOMORROW: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 105F. Isolated showers/storms are possible primarily south and east of Tucson in the afternoon.
TUESDAY: Mostly sunny skies with a high of 103F. Isolated showers/storms are possible. Breezy.
WEDNESDAY: Mainly sunny skies with a high of 102F. Breezy.
THURSDAY: Mainly sunny with a high of 102F.
FRIDAY: Partly cloudy with a high of 100F. 10% chance for isolated to scattered showers and thunderstorms.
SATURDAY: 10% chance for isolated showers/storms under partly cloudy skies with a high of 100F.
SUNDAY: 10% chance for isolated showers/storms under partly cloudy skies with a high of 100F.
