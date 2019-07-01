Inmate facing third murder charge since 2005

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A man with two murder convictions is facing a third after allegedly killing another inmate at a state prison in Tucson last year.
Richard Troy Wilson has been charged with first-degree murder and kidnapping in connection with the 2018 death of Victor A. Martinez.
Authorities said Martinez was found unresponsive on the floor of his cell in June 2018.
Martinez was serving 45 years for second-degree murder, child abuse, destruction of public jail and aggravated assault.
Wilson was convicted of second-degree murder in 2012, first-degree murder in 2005 and theft in 2003.
