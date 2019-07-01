Photographer asking for help to find couple in BEAUTIFUL sunset photo

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A couple unknowingly starred in a stunning photo taken atop A Mountain and the photographer is asking for your help in finding them.
The picture captured the couple kissing as the sun sets behind them.
Rachel Erin took the photo June 29 on A Mountain and is now searching for them in hopes to share it.
Erin said in a Facebook message to KOLD News 13, “They were unwittingly the subject to my photo and if someone took a photo like this of me, I would personally love a copy, can you please help me find this couple? Thank you!”
If you know this couple, email us at desk@kold.com.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.