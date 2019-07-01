Rate increase in effect for Tucson Water customers

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Tucson Water customers can expect to pay more as a rate increase takes effect on Monday, July 1.
The increase was approved last year following several public meetings and an OK from a special water advisory committee.
The average household can expect to pay about $2.77 more each month.
Tucson Water said the reason for the increase is to keep up with operating costs, saying the expenses to maintain the water system continue to go up.
Homeowner Michael Wehner said the few extra dollars per month add up.
He said water preservation, especially in the desert is a top priority for his family. He tells KOLD News 13 he started collecting water to keep his bill low.
“When it rains, I have my own little tanks that I collect water in and stuff like that to save any way I can," he said. "(I) tell my kids a lot, ‘Don’t leave the water on.’”
People on a low income can apply for an assistance program operated by the city if they need help with their bill. Click here to learn more: https://www.tucsonaz.gov/water/low-income-assistance-program
