Six-year-old dies after being run over in Nogales

NOGALES, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Six-year-old Diego Emiliano Lezama Hernandez of Nogales died after suffering from his injuries after being run over on Friday.
On June, 28 at 6:31 p.m., officers responded to the area of West Walnut Street and North McNab Drive in reference to a juvenile who was possibly ran over.
Upon arrival, officers located the boy who was injured.
The Nogales Police Department and Nogales Fire Department performed medical assistance on Diego.
He was eventually transported to Holy Cross Hospital, where he succumbed to his injuries.
This incident is still under investigation.
