UA’s Lashley wins Rocket Mortgage Classic

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - 14 years after graduating from the University of Arizona, Nate Lashley is a PGA Tour champion.
The golfer, who as a junior lost his parents and girlfriend in a tragic plane crash, led tee-to-final-green to win the Rocket Mortgage Classic in Detroit.
Lashley shot two all-time low rounds of 63 to finish 25-under and win by six shots. It’s his first victory on the PGA Tour.
He was literally the last golfer in the tournament this week after another played pulled out of the event.
In a weird twist of irony that player was none other than Arizona Wildcat David Berganio Jr. ('93). Berganio was scheduled to play the tournament on a medical exemption but withdrew after the airline he used to travel to Detroit lost his golf clubs and he was unable to play a Wednesday practice round.
The 26-year old Lashley was in his third season as a Wildcat in 2004 when his parents and girlfriend died returning to his hometown of Scottsbluff, Nebraska after watching him compete in the NCAA Regionals.
Lashely currently makes his home in Scottsdale, Arizona.
Doc Redman finished second at 19-under followed by UA product Rory Sabbatini ('98) who finished tied with Wes Roach at 18-under.
