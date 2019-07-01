Welcome to Victory Lane, Alex Bowman

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - And make it two-for-two Tucson Sunday.
Hours after UA golfer Nate Lashley won his first PGA Tour event, Tucson-native Alex Bowman made his initial drive into NASCAR’s victory lane.
Bowman won the Monster Energy Cup Series race at Chicagoland Speedway.
It was the breakthrough performance Bowman had been waiting for in his second season driving the #88 Chevrolet for Hendrick Motorsports.
Ironically after starting 8th, he led for 88 laps on his way to winning for the first time in 134 races.
After a lackluster start to 2019 in which his best finish in the season’s first nine races was a pair of 11th places, Bowman found his groove with consecutive runner-up placements at Talladega, Dover and Kansas.
Bowman, who graduated from Ironwood Ridge High School, now has seven Top 10 finishes in the circuits last ten races.
