Will dreams of Williamsport be fulfilled?

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Road to the Little League World Series in Williamsport, Pennsylvania is open for business.
District tournament play is underway as local leagues vie for one of the 14 spots at this year’s state tournament in Kingman beginning on July 15.
In Southern Arizona, District 5 has already crowned their champion as Canyon View went unbeaten (4-0) to claim a spot at state. CVLL beat Oro Valley Little League 14-1 in the title game.
The District 12 tournament is just underway and runs thru July 10.
District 8’s tournament will be contested July 5-12 in Nogales.
The winner of the state tournament will advance to the West Region championships in San Bernardino, California (August 4-10).
The winner in San Bernardino earns a berth to the Little League World Series in Williamsport (August 15-25).
Southern Arizona this summer will once against host the Junior League Softball West Region Championships at Arthur Pack Park as well as the Little League Intermediate West Region Tournament in Nogales.
Both of those tournaments will be July 17-25.
