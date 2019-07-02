Asylum seeker numbers rise in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - It was supposed to be a quiet day at the Benedictine Monastery in Tucson. Word was that Border Patrol would drop off only 50 migrants, a respite from the big numbers of recent days.
But just before noon, word came another 150 would be dropped off by Border Patrol, sending alarm bells though the Monastery, which was already full.
The mad scramble began to find other places to house them.
“The signs of people coming through is not slowing down for the summer,” said Diego Pina Lopez, the program director for Casa Alitas. “Even though we thought it would slow down in the summer heat.”
There are four or five churches which can be used to alleviate the stress on the Monastery, each contributing whenever they can.
This means a steep and quick learning curve for the church’s volunteers, most of whom have never experienced anything like this before.
“Please, are you able to take more?” he asked. “Can you take more today please?”
He said yes.
A tall order for a church which had decided it would take overflow when the Monastery closes at the end of the month for construction.
But the demand has been so great, the church was pressed into service much sooner than expected.
“We have 15 or 20 more coming this afternoon, we had 16 guests yesterday." Pastor Steve said. “This is our second day doing it."
This means a steep and quick learning curve for the church’s 350 members, not all of whom agree with the decision to house the refugees.
“Our plan is to be open perhaps one week out of the month to do this,” he said. “We don’t know if they’re going to need help more than that.”
But if the numbers keep rising, Casa Alitas will likely need that help and more.
When those crossing the border seeking asylum started to surge last October, the tally was rarely more than 80.
These days, 150 on any given day is not out of the ordinary.
This means the church will continue for a while longer.
It has converted its campus into a hospitality operation with a large kitchen, dining area, clothing distribution, laundry facilities and a sleeping area for about 24.
He believes hearts and minds will be changed when the congregation meets the people who are coming.
“They are so humble and kind,” he said. “And they appreciate what we’re doing.”
Language can be a barrier. There are not many Spanish speakers volunteering their time.
In one exchange, in broken English and Spanish, it appeared to Pastor Steve that the refugees were asking for money, shoes and clothing.
What he learned was, they were asking how they can send money back to the church when they reach their final destinations so the church could by shoes and clothing for those who are yet to come.
“That was a surprise,” he said. “But that’s who these people are.”
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.