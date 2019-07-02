Group gets enough signatures to put Tucson sanctuary city measure on ballot

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A group has enough signatures to get a proposal on the ballot that could make Tucson the state’s first sanctuary city.
The People’s Defense Initiative said it has close to 18,000 signatures, almost double the amount needed to get the measure on the November ballot.
The group will turn those signatures over on Wednesday for qualifying. If enough signatures are verified, the proposal will go to voters -- barring any legal action.
Tucson already identifies as an “Immigrant Welcoming City," but the PDI wants to take one step more.
If approved by voters, city police officers will be prevented from detaining people on the basis of immigration status. It would also keep officers from assisting in the enforcement of federal immigration laws, except in circumstances expressly required by law.
Tucson City Attorney Mike Rankin has already said he believes the measure is against state law. In an eight-page memo, Rankin outlined issues with how the initiative is written.
Rankin said it’s against federal law to bar collaborations between city and federal agencies. He also said this initiative conflicts with state law SB 1070 by restricting when officers are allowed to ask about immigration status.
Under SB 1070, police are required to ask about immigration status if a person is breaking a law and police suspect that person may be undocumented.
Rankin said passing this initiative raises the possibility the federal or state government, or both, could sue Tucson.
According to the City of Tucson, the petition needed 9,241 valid signatures to be placed on the Nov. 5, 2019 general election ballot.
If the required number of signatures is obtained by petition, the Mayor and Council must either adopt the initiative within 20 days after the date of certifying the petition for sufficiency, or call an election at which time the initiative is submitted to the voters.
The largest sanctuary cities in the country are New York, Los Angeles and Chicago, according to the Centers for Immigration Studies.
