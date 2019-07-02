Gov. Ducey steps into Nike controversy, withdraws incentive money

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Gov. Doug Ducey, saying he’s “embarrassed for Nike," has ordered the Arizona Commerce Authority “to withdraw all financial incentive dollars” that the state was providing the company to locate in Goodyear.
Ducey announced his decision in a series of early-morning tweets on Tuesday, July 2, in response to a decision by the shoe giant to stop the release of a new shoe featuring an old version of the American flag.
It has 13 alternating red and white stripes and 13 stars for the original colonies.
Former NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick raised concerns about the design, saying it could be seen as offensive because of its association with an era of slavery.
