Humane Society of Southern Arizona July Pet of the Day
By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 2, 2019 at 4:35 PM MST - Updated July 2 at 4:36 PM

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Summer is here and there are many furry friends that are looking for a good home. Check out these “oh so cuddly and sweet dogs and cats” available for adoption.

JULY 2 - LOU

“Hi, my name is Lou (874571)! I am a sweet 8-year-old boy who found myself at HSSA after my owner passed away. I am enjoying my time at HSSA in a catio but am ready to move in with my forever family.”

JULY 2 - LOU (Source: Humane Society of Southern Arizona)
Would you like to learn more about Lou? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 or visit him at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.

JULY 1 - BAUER

“Hello, my name is Bauer (875820)! I am a sweet 9-year-old boy who is waiting to meet my forever family. I am a smart guy who is already house- and crate-trained. In the past I have done well with cats, dogs, and kids! Fireworks scare me so I hope a find a good home before 4th of July!”

JULY 1 - BAUER (Source: Humane Society of Southern Arizona)
Bring your family to meet Bauer at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.

