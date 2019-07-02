Humane Society of Southern Arizona July Pet of the Day

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - Summer is here and there are many furry friends that are looking for a good home. Check out these “oh so cuddly and sweet dogs and cats” available for adoption.
JULY 2 - LOU
“Hi, my name is Lou (874571)! I am a sweet 8-year-old boy who found myself at HSSA after my owner passed away. I am enjoying my time at HSSA in a catio but am ready to move in with my forever family.”
Would you like to learn more about Lou? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173 or visit him at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd.
JULY 1 - BAUER
“Hello, my name is Bauer (875820)! I am a sweet 9-year-old boy who is waiting to meet my forever family. I am a smart guy who is already house- and crate-trained. In the past I have done well with cats, dogs, and kids! Fireworks scare me so I hope a find a good home before 4th of July!”
Bring your family to meet Bauer at HSSA Main Campus at 635 W. Roger Rd. Have questions? Give an adoptions counselor a call at 520-327-6088, ext. 173.
