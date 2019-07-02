Mother of Tucson woman allegedly killed by ex-boyfriend shares story to help others

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The mother of the Tucson woman shot to death on I-19 near Green Valley Saturday, June 29 wants to share her daughter’s story with hope of helping others.
“She has, she had a very big heart," said Susan Stemper.
Stemper’s daughter Marilynn Pacheco was riding in a car with a friend and his 3-year-old daughter when shots were fired from another car Saturday evening, authorities said. Arizona DPS arrested 21-year-old Mateo Zavala in connection with the shooting.
Arizona DPS said Pacheco and Zavala knew each other, but didn’t elaborate. Family members said the two used to date.
“I just feel terrible that she was all alone and nobody was with her," Stemper said.
Surveillance video from a local restaurant and bar near I-19 showed a Good Samaritan pulling up to the back of the Easy Street Lounge Saturday evening. The man got out of the car and walked into the back of the bar with his daughter.
The owner of the restaurant said he yelled at the bartender that he had been shot and to call 911.
“He would always come back, he would threaten her every single time that he was going to kill her. If she was with somebody else, he would kill him and her," Stemper said.
Stemper described Zavala as a jealous ex-boyfriend that would not stop contacting her daughter after a relationship with many issues.
Stemper said she never thought Zavala would go as far as he allegedly did.
“I don’t understand why he would, try to... the way I see it, is destroy our family," Stemper said.
She wishes her daughter could have been saved before the shots were fired. Now, what Stemper can do is focus on justice while raising awareness to help others who may be in a dangerous relationship.
“I don’t want Marilynn’s death to be unnoticed," she said. "I want somebody, at least a person to learn from it and to save themselves. I don’t know if this was preventable or not, but I just hope somebody can get away from striations like that.”
Arizona DPS said the man and his daughter were treated and released from the hospital Sunday morning.
Zavala’s bond was set at $1 million Sunday night. The 21-year-old is facing several charges, including first-degree murder, aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and felony endangerment.
A GoFundMe has been set up for a memorial fund. Money donated will go to Pacheco’s funeral expenses. If any funds remain, they will go to an account for her 7-year-old daughter Natalie.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.