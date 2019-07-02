Reid Park Zoo introduces ‘Plastic Free Ecochallenge’

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Reid Park Zoo is introducing a 31-day-long challenge to encourage people to live more sustainably and reduce the amount of waste they create year after year.
The Plastic Free Ecochallenge began on July 1 and will last through the 31st.
The goal is to reduce the impact plastic and waste has on the environment by reusing items that are often thrown away after only one use.
Reid Park Zoo hopes the challenge will turn old habits into good ones.
Those who wish to participate can sign up to join a team and share their experiences online.
To learn more about the Plastic Free Ecochallenge or to sign up, click HERE.
