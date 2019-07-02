Supervisors to consider east-side bike resort near Saguaro NP

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors will discuss and could vote on an issue that could change the look around Saguaro National Park on Tucson’s east side.
A developer wants a conditional use permit for a motel-style resort for bicyclists.
The resort would be across the street from Saguaro National Park East. The bike ranch would be able to accommodate 50 guests, mostly in single-room casitas.
There would also be a 132-mile loop trail. The developer says, there will be very little impact on the surrounding community and it will attract cyclists from around the world.
The group Save Saguaro National Park is worried about the project. Members feel like it could bring more traffic, light pollution and could negatively affect the wildlife.
