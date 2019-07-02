TFD extinguishes hotel office fire on south-side

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A hotel office was damaged after being consumed by a fire on Monday afternoon.
The Tucson Fire Department responded to reports of a fire in the office of the Extend A Suite Hotel at 755 East Benson Highway this afternoon just after 3:30 p.m.
The 911 caller reported a fire in the office but could not confirm what was involved in the blaze.
The first arriving Tucson Fire Engine, Engine 10, reported faint smoke coming from the office area, pulled a hose line off the truck, and began working on fire knock down on the interior.
The fire was contained to contents in the front office area with no extension into the hotel room above or next to it.
Everyone had safely evacuated the office and no injuries were reported.
The fire was called under control eight minutes after units arrived on scene.
Tucson Police were also called to the scene along with Building Safety and utility company representatives.
Clearing the smoke from the burnt office was a challenge with only one doorway to circulate both the smoky and fresh air through according to Tucson Fire.
14 Tucson Fire units responded with 24 firefighters on scene.
The cause and origin are under investigation by Tucson Fire Investigators and Tucson Police.
