4th of July: Transit, streetcar schedules and road closures across Pima County

Wildlife. The Coronado is home to many wildlife species. Visitors should be “bear aware” and maintain clean campsites. Store food away from sleeping areas, and “bear-proof” food and garbage by using metal storage boxes in recreation sites. In dispersed areas stow food and garbage out of sight and smell-range of bears. Cookware and dishes should be washed and stored promptly after meals. Clothing with food or cooking odors, as well as odorous items such as toothpaste and lotions should not be taken into sleeping areas. Wildlife should not be fed intentionally or accidentally. For their safety, pets should be leashed at all times. Avoid contact with animals. “Keep wildlife wild.”