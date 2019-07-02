4th of July: Transit, streetcar schedules and road closures across Pima County

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Holiday schedules and road closures on the 4th of July.
The Pima County Department of Transportation would like to inform the public of upcoming July 4th events around the county that will cause temporary street closures and impact traffic. Below is the list of events and their respective traffic restrictions:
Starting at 7:45 a.m., portions of Solana Street, Yermo Street and Pizal Avenue will be closed for the July 4th Parade. The following streets will also be closed and barricaded during the parade: Sahuaro Street, Montecito Street, Perro De Nieve Street, Tecolote Street, Cunada Street, Telera Street, Tonelada Street, Malacate Street, Rocalla Avenue, Hoover Street, Morondo Avenue, Lomita Street, Plaza Street, Martine and La Mina Avenue. The parade hours will be from 8:00 a.m. to 9:00 a.m. The streets will reopen at approximately 9:00 a.m.
Starting at 9:30 a.m., portions of Arivaca Road will closed for the Arivaca Red, White and Blue Parade. The following streets will be closed and barricaded for the parade: 4th Avenue, 5th Avenue, Pusch Street (Arivaca-Sasabe Road) and Ruby Road. The Red, White and Blue Parade celebration is sponsored by the Arivaca Fire District and will take place from 9:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. The streets will reopen at approximately 11:30 a.m.
Starting at 11:15 a.m., portions of Sabino Canyon Park and Ski Run Road in the vicinity of the town of Summerhaven will be closed for the Mount Lemmon 4th of July Parade. The following street will also be closed and barricaded: Turkey Run Road, Retreat Road and Upper Goathill Road. The Mount Lemmon 4th of July Parade is sponsored by the Mt. Lemmon Women’s Club G.W.F.C, and will take place from 11:15 a.m. to 1:00 p.m. The streets will reopen at approximately 1:00 p.m.
The Pima County Department of Transportation would like to thank the traveling public for its cooperation during these temporary closures and reminds motorists to obey all traffic control signs and speed limits.
District offices of the Coronado National Forest and the Forest Supervisor’s Office will be closed for the July 4 holiday on Thursday. The Sabino Canyon Visitor Center will remain open. Business at the offices will resume July 5 during normal operating hours.
Forest officials expect large numbers of visitors to the most popular campgrounds and picnic areas over the holiday and adjoining weekends. Although some rain has fallen in isolated parts of the Forest, most areas are dry. While fire restrictions are not in effect, visitors are reminded to be extremely careful with fire, as recent ignitions have occurred and fires have grown quickly due to the amount of cured fuel present and hot, dry conditions.
The following are tips for safe and enjoyable outings:
Monsoons. With summer monsoons come thunderstorms, which can be isolated in nature and may materialize quickly. Recreationists are advised to check weather forecasts and seek shelter in buildings or vehicles during storms (avoid sheltering under trees). During and after storms, visitors should avoid low-lying areas, washes and stream channels, which can become flooded without warning.
Camping. Campers are encouraged to be good neighbors and recognize “quiet time” at 10:00 p.m.; to avoid low spots and pitch tents in areas that are well-drained; to bring drinking water, as not all areas supply potable water; to remove trash, and not leave litter behind.
Wildlife. The Coronado is home to many wildlife species. Visitors should be “bear aware” and maintain clean campsites. Store food away from sleeping areas, and “bear-proof” food and garbage by using metal storage boxes in recreation sites. In dispersed areas stow food and garbage out of sight and smell-range of bears. Cookware and dishes should be washed and stored promptly after meals. Clothing with food or cooking odors, as well as odorous items such as toothpaste and lotions should not be taken into sleeping areas. Wildlife should not be fed intentionally or accidentally. For their safety, pets should be leashed at all times. Avoid contact with animals. “Keep wildlife wild.”
International Boundary Travel Caution. Forest visitors traveling in remote areas of the Coronado National Forest in the vicinity of the International Border with Mexico are advised to remain alert to their surroundings as illegal smuggling activity is known to occur in some areas. Visitors are advised not to attempt to intercede should they witness illegal activity, but to contact the nearest law enforcement agency with a location, descriptions of persons, vehicles, date/time and other pertinent information.
Dispersed Use/Off-Highway Vehicles. Picnicking and camping outside of developed recreation areas on the Forest is allowed unless otherwise posted. Visitors must provide their own water and pack garbage out. Off-road/off-trail motorized travel is prohibited.
For Ranger District And Recreation Area Information: Affected recreation sites may be closed due to current or recent wildfires. Know before you go:
- Douglas Ranger District (Chiricahua Mountains, Dragoon Mountains) - (520) 364-3468.
- Nogales Ranger District (Santa Rita Mountains, Madera Canyon; Atascosa Mountains; Tumacacori Mountains) - (520) 281-2296.
- Safford Ranger District (Mt. Graham) - (928) 428-4150.
- Sierra Vista Ranger District (Huachuca Mountains, Miller Peak Wilderness) - (520) 378-0311.
- Santa Catalina Ranger District (Mt. Lemmon, Sabino Canyon) - (520) 749-8700.
Sun Link will extend its hours of operation until 11 p.m. on Thursday, July 4th, following the conclusion of the “A” Mountain fireworks. With a high attendance expected, Sun Link is providing service every 15 minutes between 6:00-11:00 p.m.
The fireworks are scheduled to begin at approximately 9:15 p.m. and can be viewed for free from the Tucson Convention Center (TCC) and Mercado District.
To watch the fireworks, the public can take the streetcar to the following Sun Link stations:
- Broadway Boulevard/Granada Avenue: access to TCC Parking Lot C
- Granada Avenue/Cushing Street: access to TCC Parking Lot B
- Cushing Street/Convento: access to Mercado District
- Avenida del Convento/Congress Street: access to Mercado District
Free street parking is available along the route at 4th Avenue, Main Gate Square, and Downtown with easy access to Sun Link stops. Parking is also free on July 4th at the following University of Arizona garages:
- Tyndall Garage: 4th Street &Tyndall, just south of University
- Main Gate Square Garage: 2nd Street & Euclid, just north of Marriott University Park Hotel
- Highland Garage: Helen & Vine St. 1 block east of Helen & Mountain
Following the fireworks, passengers can return to their starting location by boarding the Sun Link streetcar. Sun Link will provide service until 11 p.m. to ensure everyone is able to return to their vehicles.
How to Purchase a Transit Fare
Passengers can purchase SunGO Tickets at any one of the Sun Link streetcar stops, a transit center ticket vending machine, any SunGO Sales Outlet, or on the GoTucson Transit app. A SunGO ticket or pass is required to ride on Sun Link.
Passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and purchase their fare prior to the event. Children five years of age and younger can ride free with a paying passenger.
For Sun Link route and schedule information, visit sunlinkstreecar.com. For trip planning assistance or more information, call the Customer Satisfaction Center at (520) 792-9222 (TDD: 520-628-1565).
Transit service will be as follows on Thursday, July 4th, for Independence Day:
- Sun Tran Routes 1 through 99 will run on a Sunday schedule.
- Sun Link streetcar will run on a Sunday schedule; however, service will be extended until 11:00 p.m. for the “A” Mountain fireworks.
- Sun Express Routes 101X-204X will not be in operation.
- Sun Shuttle fixed-route service and the Sahuarita/Green Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will not be in operation. (Sun Shuttle ADA Dial-a-Ride service provided by Discount Cab and Oro Valley Sun Shuttle Dial-a-Ride will offer service from 9 a.m. to 6 p.m. for Americans with Disabilities Act-qualified passengers only.)
Sun Van service will mirror the service provided by Sun Tran. Sun Van’s Reservation Center will be open 7 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Independence Day.
The Customer Service Center will be open 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. to assist passengers, and will return to regular weekday hours of 6 a.m. to 7 p.m. on Friday, July 5.
The following transit services will be closed for Independence Day:
- Special Services Office, located at 35 W. Alameda, and returning to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Friday, July 5th.
- Sun Tran’s Administrative Office, located at 3920 N. Sun Tran Blvd., and returning to regular weekday hours of 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Friday, July 5th.
On Friday, July 5, all transit services resume regular service.
For trip planning assistance or more information, visit suntran.com or call the Customer Satisfaction Center at (520) 792-9222 (TDD: 520-628-1565).
Most City facilities will be closed on Thursday, July 4, in observance of the Independence Day holiday.
The Cove will only be open from 1:30 to 5:30 p.m. for Open Swim.
Thursday’s trash pickup will shift to Wednesday, July 3. There will be no special pickups on Wednesday.
