WATCH: Total solar eclipse happening ... in South America

(WWBT) - There’s a total solar eclipse happening Tuesday afternoon, but unless you hopped a jet to South America, you can only see it online.
The eclipse’s path of totality will cross parts of Chile and Argentina and NASA will live stream the whole thing.
There are actually a couple of different ways to watch. First, is the NASA stream of the eclipse itself from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m., which will not have audio. There are also two one-hour live commentary streams from 4 p.m. to 5 p.m. - one in English and one in Spanish.
For more information, visit NASA’s website.
The next total solar eclipse visible in the United States will be April 8, 2024. The path of totality will begin in Texas and stretch all the way to Maine.
