FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice 4th of July ahead!

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drier air has moved in for the 4th making it a pretty “average” July day! More moisture moves in for the weekend bringing us small daily chances of rain.
WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104F. Breezy.
TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s.
THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.
FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 101F. 10% chance of storms.
SATURDAY: 20% chance of storms under partly cloudy skies. A high of 101F.
SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 100F.
MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 103F.
TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 103F.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.