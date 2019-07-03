FIRST ALERT FORECAST: A nice 4th of July ahead!

By Stephanie Waldref | July 3, 2019 at 4:34 AM MST - Updated July 3 at 4:34 AM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Drier air has moved in for the 4th making it a pretty “average” July day! More moisture moves in for the weekend bringing us small daily chances of rain.

WEDNESDAY: Sunny skies with a high of 104F. Breezy.

TONIGHT: Mostly clear with overnight lows will fall into the mid 70s.

THURSDAY: Sunny with a high of 103F.

FRIDAY: Mostly sunny with a high of 101F. 10% chance of storms.

SATURDAY: 20% chance of storms under partly cloudy skies. A high of 101F.

SUNDAY: 20% chance for storms. Partly cloudy skies with a high of 100F.

MONDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 103F.

TUESDAY: Partly sunny skies with a high of 103F.

