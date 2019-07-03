Free admission to a Pima County pools on July 4 with donated can of food

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - You can get free admission into the Pima County pools with a can of food this Fourth of July.
Pima County Natural Resources, Parks and Recreation invites families to beat the heat at its nine pools, open from 1 to 5 p.m. Bring a can of food, per person, to get free admission. All collected cans will go to the Community Food Bank of Southern Arizona.
Pool Locations (all open from 1 – 5 p.m.):
- Catalina Pool, 16562 N. Oracle Rd.
- Flowing Wells Jr. High School Pool, 4545 N. La Cholla Blvd.
- Kino Pool, 2805 E. Ajo Way
- Los Niños Pool, 5432 S. Bryant Ave.
- Manzanita Pool, 5110 S. San Joaquin Ave.
- Picture Rocks Pool, 5615 N. Sanders Rd.
- Thad Terry Acquatic Center at Northwest YMCA, 7770 N. Shannon Rd.
- Wade McLean Pool, 12000 W. Emigh Rd.
- Ajo Pool, 290 Fifth Street, Ajo, AZ
For other opportunities to cool off and swim, visit the Pool and Splash Pads webpage. Most pools will remain open until local school districts resume, a few through Labor Day, Sept. 2 and splash pads through Oct. 31.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.