Pima County narrowly passes resolution condemning ICE raids

PIMA COUNTY, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Board of Supervisors passed Resolution 2019-53 by a narrow 3-2 vote along partisan lines on Tuesday, July 2.
The resolution condemns the planned ICE raids to round up "millions", according to President Trump, undocumented family members for deportation.
The raids are scheduled to begin sometime after July 4th weekend and include ten cities, including New York City and Los Angeles.
Ally Miller, Supervisor from District 1, opposed the resolution.
"I object to this being characterized as just rounding people up randomly and throwing them out of the country," she said.
The resolution characterized the action as "shameful, immoral and unconscionable".
"The whole notion of apprehending people from our country who ultimately haven't committed a crime, but a civil offense by being in the country without documentation, is a big aberration of what we do in America," said District 5 and Board Chair Richard Elias.
Also voting against it was District 4 Supervisor Steve Christy. In favor District 2 and 3 Supervisors Ramone Valadez and Sharon Bronson.
While the resolution has no legal effect, it gives the community and others a clear indication of where a majority of the board stands on the issue.
