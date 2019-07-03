Police searching for suspect of five bank robberies

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Tucson Police Department is looking to identify a man suspected of five bank robberies around Tucson.
The most recent occurred at Bank of the West at 3175 North Swan Road on Friday, June 28. The suspect implied he had a gun and got away with an undisclosed amount of money.
Police are considering the suspect to be armed and dangerous.
Anyone with information on the identity of the man pictured is asked to call 88-CRIME. You can remain anonymous.
