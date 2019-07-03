Read to shelter pets at the Humane Society of Southern Arizona on the 4th of July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The 4th of July can be a stressful time for pets and people alike, and many pets are fearful of the loud noises created by fireworks, causing great anxiety. However the Humane Society of Southern Arizona has a way of helping with that anxiety, reading, and they need the public’s help.
HSSA is asking the public to register for its first ever Patriots, Paws and Pages to read to the shelter animals.
Active duty and veteran members of all branches of the armed forces - and any adult who cares about reducing shelter pets’ stress levels during the holiday- are encouraged to register to read to shelter cats and dogs. Having someone spend time reading to them during this stressful time will make a difference in their lives. Reading will take place in the Dog and Cat Adoption areas outside of the kennels.
“We are excited to see our community come together to comfort the cats and dogs at HSSA on the 4th of July. This is a great opportunity to make a difference for a cat or dog that does not get to enjoy the comforts of home during the evening fireworks shows,” said Inge Koopman-Leyva, Director of Education and Community Outreach, in a recent news release.
Don't worry about reading material, Bookman’s Entertainment Exchange and HSSA Thrift Store have generously donated a variety of books for participants to read.
Readers are welcome to keep their chosen book or bring a favorite book from home. HSSA will be providing chairs, sitting pillows, bottled water, and directions on quality interactions with the animals while keeping everyone safe. There will also be delicious treats provided by Amy’s Donuts and Nothing Bundt Cakes.
Registration is now open for three one hour sessions starting at 7:30 pm, 8:30 pm, or 9:30 pm. Preregistration is required and space is limited. All participants must be at least 18 years of age. For more information visit www.HSSAZ.org/75, email afaulk@hssaz.org, or call 520-327-6088, ext. 171.
HSSA Main Campus will not be open for adoptions or merchandise sales at this event.
For more information on Paws and Pages Literacy Program for children ages 5 to 11 visit www.HSSAZ.org/READ.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.