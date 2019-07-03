Specialized program gives military, first responders needed help

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - They defend our country and respond to calls about emergencies in our neighborhoods. Now members of the military and first responders are getting help they need.
Sierra Tucson, a treatment facility north of Oro Valley, is helping out those men and women. They started a program called Red, White and Blue last year that has helped between 70 and 80 people.
The military personnel and first responders being treated are dealing with a disorder. It could be PTSD, addiction, depression, anxiety and pain. The providers say it could stem from seeing something traumatic to going on multiple calls without a time to de-stress.
Sierra Tucson feels that its program is unique, because the medical professionals that are working with patients have military experience or have worked with first responders.
To get more information about this program check out this link.
