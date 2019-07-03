Tips for handling pets this Fourth of July

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Fireworks might be fun for us, but not as much for our furry friends.
Fireworks often frighten pets and they run away. Make sure your family has a plan in place for your pet.
Now is a good time to make sure they have a microchip, a collar with an updated tag that has a working number on it, and up-to-date rabies vaccination just in case they get out during the celebrations.
A few tips:
- Keep them indoors in a location where they feel safe
- Don’t tie them up anywhere in the home or outside the home
- Give them treats
- Play some music and talk to them
What do you do if you find a pet?
- Come to PACC to look, in person, for your lost pet. It can sometimes take days and even weeks for your pet to show up at PACC so you should check back regularly.
- File a lost pet report by calling 520-724-7222.
- Post LOST PET flyers or posters near where the pet was last seen.
- Visit local Lost and Found pet groups on Facebook and other social media sites.
