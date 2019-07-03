Tucson ranks behind Scottsdale as a ‘best city for recreation’ in Ariz

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Staying active isn’t just good for your health. It’s also good for your wallet. One of the best ways to maintain an active lifestyle is to choose a city that encourages and facilitates recreation. The best cities have a wide range of leisure activities, both indoor and outdoor. Those activities require varying levels of exercise and contribute to a city’s overall well-being and economy
WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities using metrics that included the following: basic living costs, the quality of parks, the accessibility of entertainment and recreational facilities and the weather.
To read the full report click HERE.
Here is how Arizona cities ranked:
- Scottsdale - #8
- Tucson - #20
- Phoenix - #29
- Glendale - #45
- Chandler - #51
- Mesa - #63
- Gilbert - #69
The top 10 'best recreation' cities:
- San Diego, CA
- Las Vegas, NV
- Orlando, FL
- Honolulu, HI
- Tampa, FL
- Atlanta, GA
- Cincinnati, OH
- Scottsdale, AZ
- Portland, OR
- Los Angeles, CA
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.