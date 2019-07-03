Tucson ranks behind Scottsdale as a ‘best city for recreation’ in Ariz

By KOLD News 13 Staff | July 2, 2019 at 8:57 PM MST - Updated July 2 at 9:06 PM

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Staying active isn’t just good for your health. It’s also good for your wallet. One of the best ways to maintain an active lifestyle is to choose a city that encourages and facilitates recreation. The best cities have a wide range of leisure activities, both indoor and outdoor. Those activities require varying levels of exercise and contribute to a city’s overall well-being and economy

WalletHub compared the 100 largest U.S. cities using metrics that included the following: basic living costs, the quality of parks, the accessibility of entertainment and recreational facilities and the weather.

To read the full report click HERE.

Here is how Arizona cities ranked:

  • Scottsdale - #8
  • Tucson - #20
  • Phoenix - #29
  • Glendale - #45
  • Chandler - #51
  • Mesa - #63
  • Gilbert - #69

The top 10 'best recreation' cities:

  1. San Diego, CA
  2. Las Vegas, NV
  3. Orlando, FL
  4. Honolulu, HI
  5. Tampa, FL
  6. Atlanta, GA
  7. Cincinnati, OH
  8. Scottsdale, AZ
  9. Portland, OR
  10. Los Angeles, CA
Source: WalletHub

