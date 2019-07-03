Tucsonans get ready for the 4th

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Americans are expected to spend about a $1 billion on fireworks for the Fourth of July, according to the American Pyrotechnics Association.
Many in Tucson are getting ready for the holiday by heading to fireworks stands.
The Phantom fireworks stand on Craycroft has been setting up shop all week.
"I’m going to estimate that more than half of the sales are going to happen tomorrow or later tonight,” said Jake Pena, a seller for Phantom fireworks.
Because most fireworks that can be shot off the ground are illegal in Tucson, many in his shop are simple sparklers and smoke bombs, which are perfect for shoppers like Toni Sinclair.
“I just have young kiddos, but we’re going to a firework show tomorrow,” said Sinclair.
Her kids are six and under, so she said a slow introduction to fireworks is her plan.
Sinclair is not the only one shopping for kids. Sisters Sue Ball and Mary Littlehorn are picking some up for the family. They used to watch fireworks together as children, and now their kids will be watching together.
“My favorite holiday,” said Littlehorn of the Fourth of July.
Both sisters are veterans, serving in the Army and the Air Force. Ball said she was in Iraq and some fireworks still bother her.
“When I came back from basic training, my first holiday with her I was like, ‘I have to go inside,’” said Ball.
She said many veterans are suffering more from PTSD.
“Sounds and smells and everything just takes you to a whole different place,” said Ball.
