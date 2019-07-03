Upcoming ‘Midnight Muttness’ at PACC

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Always wanted to adopt a 'fur’ever friend from the Pima Animal Care Center, but the hours to look at pets just don’t mesh with yours? Don’t worry, PACC has you covered with its upcoming “Midnight Muttness” event.
On July 19 those looking to adopt a dog or a cat will now have that chance from noon to midnight, yep midnight and their adoption fees will be waived!
Summer months are typically the busiest for PACC and they are looking to clear up kennel space for any incoming animals. According to PACC they see as many as 130 pets a day during the summer.
In addition to some cuddly and cute pets available for adoption, there will be a DJ, food trucks, a bounce house, craft tables and giveaways. Also on hand will be Central Pet, which will be giving away free ID tags for every pet adopted during 'Midnight Muttness'. Baskets will be raffled off every hour and free food samples will be available in the PACC lobby.
The shelter can take physical items or monetary donations can be made to Friends of PACC, the shelter’s official nonprofit partner.
All pets adopted at PACC (4000 North Silverbell Road) will come spayed/neutered, with age appropriate vaccinations, a microchip and a free vet visit. There will be a $19 licensing fee for dogs.
PACC’s normal business hours are Monday through Friday from noon to 7 p.m. and from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. on the weekends.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.