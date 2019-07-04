Border Patrol: 33 migrants found locked inside hot trailer in southern Arizona

TUCSON, AZ (KOLD News 13) - More than 30 migrants were found locked inside a 100-degree trailer in southern Arizona earlier this week, according to federal agents.
Border Patrol said the discovery was made at an immigration checkpoint on Interstate 19 late Tuesday, July 2 when agents sent an 18-wheeler for secondary inspection.
Agents searched the trailer, which was filled with produce -- and people.
Border Patrol said 33 migrants were found inside. The group consisted of people from Mexico and El Salvador and included 12 minors, a pregnant woman and a convicted felon.
The inside of the trailer was nearly 100 degrees and the migrants had no way to get out of the trailer.
“Although the trailer was equipped with a refrigeration unit, the driver did not have it turned on,” Border Patrol said in a news release.
The driver of the truck -- a 37-year-old from Mexico -- was arrested on charges of felony human smuggling. The 33 migrants were taken into custody and will be processed for immigration violations, according to Border Patrol.
