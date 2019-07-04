Celebrating the Fourth of July in Tucson

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Temperatures were above 100 degrees for the Fourth of July. Many people were able to cool off at Pima County pools, by bringing a can of food they got free entry.
Michelle Flannigan was at the Manzanita pool with her boys.
“I just decided to bring the boys out swimming because it's the Fourth of July,” said Flannigan.
Just a few minutes away at Kennedy Park, Lupita Miranda was celebrating independence day with her church family.
"This is a day we all have off from work and can get together,” said Miranda. “The kids can play and just have fun.”
Her group has been going to the park for the Fourth for about a decade. Tacos for breakfast are their tradition, with hamburgers and hot dogs in the afternoon. For her, this holiday is all about getting together with family.
