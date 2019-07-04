Dodgers beat D-backs 5-4 for 5th straight home walk-off win

Dodgers: LHP Rich Hill (left forearm strain) was transferred to the 60-day IL. He's not allowed to pick up a baseball for four weeks and then will begin playing catch. ... 3B Justin Turner pinch-hit in the ninth and stayed in the game in the 10th. He didn't start for the second straight game because of residual soreness from being hit on the left elbow at Colorado. He's expected to start Thursday. ... INF David Freese (strained left hamstring) took some swings and will return Friday or Saturday.