Early three goal barrage paces FC Tucson to win

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - FC Tucson came out blasting like fireworks Wednesday night, scoring all three of their goals in the first 26 minutes of a 3-1 victory over Toronto FC II in front of a season-high home crowd of 1,772.
The win snapped a two-match losing streak for the Boys in Black and was an absolute must considering FC Tucson will now play their next six matches on the road.
The long road trip is the result of maintenance that will take place on the pitch at Kino North Stadium over the next month and a half.
Andrew Wheeler-Omiunu got things started in the fifth minute when he banged home an attempt by Toronto to clear the ball off a throw-in by captain Kyle Bjornethun.
Devin Vega continued the onslaught in the 19th minute when he side-footed one home pass goalkeeper Yann Fillion. The goal came after a nice interception by Raheem Somersall, who immediately attacked the defense and fed Vega for an assist..
Vega is now tied with Devin Jambga for the team lead in goals (3).
FC Tucson goalkeeper Carlos Merancio helped set up the final tally. Jordan Jones corralled a long clearance from Merancio and after clearing himself some space was able to score on a long shot from outside the box.
For Wheeler-Omiunu and Jones it was their second goal each of the season.
Toronto’s lone score came in the 77th minute on a play that was ruled an own goal by Bjornethun.
This was the third meeting of the season between FC Tucson (5-6-3, 18 points) and Toronto FC (5-5-4, 19 points). Each has now one once at home and the two sides drew in Tucson in the Futbol Club’s home opener.
The result vaults Tucson from 8th place in the ten-team table to sixth place, right behind fifth place Toronto.
FC Tucson now gets another one of those extended long breaks we’ve come to know in this first season of USL League One, ten days, before returning to action at Lansing Ignite FC on July 13.
FCT will not play at home again until August 24 when they host Orlando City B to start a three-match homestand.
Here is a look at FC Tucson’s upcoming six-match road trip:
- July 13 at Lansing Ignite
- July 20 at Greenville Triumph FC
- July 27 at Chattanooga Red Wolves SC
- August 3 at Forward Madison SC
- August 10 at North Texas SC
- August 17 at South Georgia Tormenta FC
