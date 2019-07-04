Fireworks can trigger flashbacks for some vets with PTSD

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Celebrations for the Fourth of July may not be such a joyful event for some veterans.
The PTSD Foundation of America, which brings awareness to PTSD-related topics, says fireworks can be a trigger to some veterans - especially those who have been in combat zones.
The organization says it’s important for family, friends and neighbors to be mindful of the effect these festivities can bring for some vets.
David Jonson served for 22 years in the U.S. Navy. He now works to help other veterans who struggle with PTSD in Tucson.
He says fireworks may not have an effect on all vets, but for a small amount, it can bring flashbacks from the front lines.
“They’ll hear fireworks go off and it’ll bring memories to them. A lot of them will get nervous, break down and cry about all the memories," he said.
He says the reactions can vary from person to person - from stress, anxiety to feeling on edge at the sound of loud booms.
He says the most important thing is bringing awareness to the matter and having fun while being mindful.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.