Out-of-town hiker rescued from Sabino Canyon

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - Rural Metro Fire and the Pima County Sheriff’s Department rescued a woman in her 50′s who was hiking in Sabino Canyon around 11:30 a.m . on Thursday, July 4.
The woman suffered from heat exhaustion when she ran out of water while hiking in upper Sabino Canyon.
Paramedics hiked to her location and treated her for dehydration.
When the woman was brought back down t the parking lot, she refused transport to a hospital.
According to Rural Metro, the woman was hiking with one other person and was from out of town.
Officials would like to remind everyone hiking this summer to bring enough water when hiking. If you have half of a water bottle left, it’s time to head back. Do not hike in the middle of the day when the sun and temperatures are high.
