PCSD: Badges and Backpacks event for school kids

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - The Pima County Sheriff’s Department is hosting its annual Badges and Backpacks event on July 13 from 8 a.m. to noon, in partnership with El Rio Health.
This is a back to school event that includes a health fair with hands on activities and will be held at the Tucson Convention Center, Exhibit Hall A, B and C at 260 South Church Avenue. Parking for the event will be on the west side of the building in Lot B.
Children will receive a free backpack, while supplies last on a first come, first served basis. The child must be present and enrolled in kindergarten through 12th grade, no exceptions.
The health fair will include screening for hearing, dental, vision, and skin cancer; there will be insurance assistance, exercise and wellness demo and the El Rio FARMacy program. Safety stations will include child fingerprinting, emergency preparedness, as well as PCSD specialized units like K-9, Motors, SWAT, Forensics and therapy dogs.
Fun activities will be character meet and greets, arts and crafts in addition to music and dancing.
Copyright 2019 KOLD News 13. All rights reserved.