Teen facing murder charge in shooting death of Tucson High grad

TUCSON, Ariz. (KOLD News 13) - A suspect has been arrested after a teen died a day after graduating from Tucson High.
The Tucson Police Department said Rene Manuel Yanez, 15, fatally shot Julian Zepeda on May 24. Zepeda, 18, was found dead inside a vehicle in the 5500 block of South Forgeus Avenue.
Yanez was spotted running away from the scene and was arrested on an outstanding warrant. He was placed in the Pima County Juvenile Detention Center until he was arrested on a first-degree murder charge May 30.
“No matter what it is, no matter how old that person is. He knew what he was doing when he had that gun," said Nicole Chavez, Julian’s sister. "Whether it be 14, 25, 47. He knew what he was doing when he had that gun. And if you are going to make adult decisions, like take someone’s life, I think you should be held accountable as an adult”
He is now in the county’s adult detention center and is being held on a $100,000 cash-only bond.
Yanez is also facing charges of armed robbery and aggravated assault. He entered a not guilty plea June 18 and has a case management conference set for Thursday, July 18.
